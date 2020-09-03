News World Asia Australian among those missing on cargo ship off Japan
Updated:

Australian among those missing on cargo ship off Japan

australian missing japan ship
Japan's coastguard is searching for the ship, which is missing after a typhoon. Photo: Getty
Follow
Us
Linkedin Instagram Flipboard Pinterest

A live export ship carrying 5800 head of cattle and 43 crew members, including two Australians, is missing in waters off south-western Japan.

Japan’s Coast Guard has told the ABC the freighter was carrying the foreign crew, including two Australians, two New Zealanders and 39 Filipino, when it disappeared on Wednesday.

Strong winds and torrential rain from Typhoon Maysak are hampering rescue efforts.

The ship sent out a distress signal and Japan’s Coast Guard and Maritime Self Defence Force began searching the waters.

Authorities last night found one lifeboat and a Filipino crew member wearing a life vest drifting in the waters. The coast guard said his condition is not life threatening.

australian japan missing typhoon
The Gulf Livestock 1 sent out a distress call on Wednesday.

Officials have yet to locate the ship but the search is continuing.

The ship left New Zealand in August and was due to arrive in China next Friday.

Japanese public broadcaster NHK said the Panamanian-registered vessel called Gulf Livestock 1, which sent the distress call from somewhere to the west of Amami Oshima Island, was believed to be carrying 5,800 head of livestock.

The New Zealand Herald quoted Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor as saying he was told about the search on Wednesday night.

“I very much hope all the crew on board are safe. My thoughts are with their families; this will be a very difficult time for them as the search continues,” he said.

“Officials from MPI [Ministry for Primary Industries] are working closely with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade and the exporter. I am awaiting an update on the situation.”

-ABC

Share This Story

Trending Now

Michael Pascoe: The other bad figures – inequality was worsening before COVID
China has suspended barley imports from WA-based CBH.
‘Verge of a trade war’: China squeezes major barley exporter as tensions mount
victoria virus 2021 restrictions
Months of virus restrictions ahead for Victorians, Premier warns
Three wishes: The AFL gets the things it wants for the grand final
A stock image of a world map superimposed with the Netflix logo.
Are you still watching? Cyber crims hijack Netflix, Apple to target victims
Josh Frydenberg hints at fast-tracking income tax cuts after worst-ever GDP result
Morning : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video