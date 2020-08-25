Sixty saved from fallen building in India

Rescuers have found one dead body and pulled out nearly 60 survivors from a collapsed residential building in central India.

Workers were still looking for more than 20 people feared trapped in the rubble of the five-storey building that collapsed on Monday night, senior official Nidhi Chaudhari said.

It occurred in Mahad, near India’s financial capital of Mumbai, in the central state of Maharashtra.

Dozens of rescuers from the National Disaster Relief Force worked overnight with tools to pry apart the debris, Mr Chaudhari said. Some of the grievously injured were hospitalised.

The building had more than 40 apartments and authorities are yet to ascertain the cause of the collapse. Mr Chaudhari said an investigation was ordered.

A video shared on social media late on Monday showed a group of men on top of the collapsed building removing debris by hand while dozens of onlookers watched.

Building collapses are common in India during the June-September monsoon season, when heavy rains weaken the foundations of poorly built structures.