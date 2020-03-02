News World Asia Coronavirus shutdown leads to clearer skies over China
Updated:

Coronavirus shutdown leads to clearer skies over China

nasa pollution china virus
A composite image showing nitrogen dioxide levels over Wuhan in January and late February. Photo: AAP
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email Comment

Satellite images have shown a dramatic decline in pollution levels over China, which is “at least partly” due to an economic slowdown following the outbreak of the new coronavirus, NASA says.

Images by NASA and the European Space Agency show how levels of nitrogen dioxide – a noxious gas emitted by motor vehicles and industrial facilities – plummeted in February compared to January, before authorities imposed lockdown measures.

NASA scientists said the reduction in nitrogen dioxide levels was first apparent near the city of Wuhan, where the outbreak of COVID-19 began. It then spread across the country.

The US space agency noted the decline coincided with transport and business restrictions, and as millions of people went into quarantine.

“This is the first time I have seen such a dramatic drop-off over such a wide area for a specific event,” Fei Liu, an air quality researcher at NASA, said.

nasa pollution china virus
A composite image of comparative levels of nitrogen dioxide over Wuhan. Photo: AAP

Scientists had previously observed gradual declines in nitrogen dioxide levels during the 2008 global financial crisis, and more localised reductions during the Beijing Olympics the same year.

China’s Lunar New Year celebrations in February have been linked to such decreases in pollution levels in the past. Levels normally rebound once the celebrations are over.

“This year, the reduction rate is more significant than in past years and it has lasted longer,” Dr Liu said.

“I am not surprised because many cities nationwide have taken measures to minimise spread of the virus.”

China has recorded 79,826 cases of the novel coronavirus since the outbreak began in December and 2990 people have died from COVID-19 worldwide, most of them in China.

The disease is spreading rapidly around the globe, with more than 60 countries now confirming infections.

 

-with AAP

Comments
View Comments

Trending Now

ellyse-perry-cricket
Ellyse Perry in doubt for Australia’s must-win T20 World Cup clash
Who is vulnerable to coronavirus? So far children appear safe from COVID-19
Clearance rates hold firm as property market shrugs off coronavirus fears
carlton-blues-afl-w
Carlton wins tense AFLW Grand Final rematch, Freo remains undefeated
western-sydney
Round Ball Round-Up: Western Sydney Wanderers win another derby, Liverpool finally beaten
daniel-ricciardo-renault
Daniel Ricciardo feeling ‘pretty happy’ after encouraging testing period