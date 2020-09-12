News World Africa At least 50 killed in Congo mine collapse

At least 50 killed in Congo mine collapse

Mining accidents are common in unregulated mines in the county. Photo: Reuters
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

At least 50 people are thought to have died when an artisanal gold mine collapsed near Kamituga in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The cave-in occurred on the “Detroit” mine site on Friday afternoon (local time) following heavy rains, said Emiliane Itongwa, president of the Initiative of Support and Social Supervision of Women.

“Several miners were in the shaft which was covered and no one could get out. We are talking about 50 young people,” she said.

Photos and videos on social media showed hundreds of people, some of whom could be heard wailing on a hillside around the mine-shaft entrance.

The mine was not located on the Kamituga gold concession owned by Canadian miner Banro Corporation, the company’s chief executive said.

Mining accidents are common in unregulated artisanal mines in Congo, with dozens of deaths every year in mines where often ill-equipped diggers borrow deep underground in search for ore.

A landslide at a disused gold mine killed 16 in October last year, while 43 illegal miners died in another landslide at a copper and cobalt mine in June 2019.

-AAP

Follow Us

Trending Now

‘Denied our rights for too long’: New Indigenous senator Lidia Thorpe on a mission to right wrongs
Towns burned to the ground as worst wildfires scorch USA west coast
Kate Winslet
Kate Winslet decides Woody Allen and Roman Polanski aren’t so cool after all
From explosion to implosion: How Rio Tinto blew up the Juukan Gorge – and itself
Donald Trump sows campaign chaos as the election day clock ticks down
Seven stands its ground in fight that could see it lose cricket rights
Morning : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video