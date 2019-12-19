More than 2200 people have been killed in the past year as a gruesome virus spreads through the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Now there are fears the outbreak could worsen, amid the discovery Ebola has reached isolated villages away from medical help.

But while the spotlight has been on the victims coming into contact with Ebola, little global attention has been given to those being left behind.

New research hopes to shine a light on the hidden toll of the crisis.

On Thursday, aid workers released findings of their work counting orphans left to fend for themselves since the Ebola crisis flared up again last August.

More than 2400 children have lost their parents, according to the Fear and Isolation report, while 4079 have been separated from families.

At least 600 kids have died.

“We’re very sad because we lost our mother and father’s love,” said Ghislene, 17, whose parents died – on the same day – after contracting Ebola.

“Our friends are afraid of us, because there are people who died of Ebola at our home.”

A young boy in Beni said: “Parents have forbidden us to play, for fear of being infected.

“At school we do not follow the lessons and we are afraid to sit on the same bench, to touch.

“Many people are afraid to approach children who have recovered from Ebola and those whose homes have been touched by Ebola.”

In July, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the crisis an international emergency. Then, more than 12 cases of Ebola were being reported every day.

The number of cases began to steadily decline in August. But it appears the situation is worsening again.

Latest figures show that in the week to 15 December, there were 24 new confirmed cases of the virus which spreads through bodily fluids.

Doctors initially believed that the “source” of the spread was one man who they feared had contracted the virus for a second time.

They now believe the man was suffering a “relapse” they described as a revival of the virus which had remained unknown and unrecognised in his system.

“Rare cases of relapse have been documented, in which a person who has recovered from EVD gets disease symptoms again, but this is the first documented relapse in this outbreak,” a WHO report released on Wednesday reads.

Melbourne woman Brianna Piazza recently returned from a trip to the cities of Goma and Beni where cases are spiking.

The World Vision communications officer is just one of many humanitarian workers risking their lives in the region to shine a light on the crisis.

“It was heartbreaking to see toddlers kissing photos of their dead parents and calling out for them, or staring out the front window waiting for their missing mother to come home,” Ms Piazza said.

The release of the report comes as the eastern DRC reels from another eruption of violence.

Just last weekend, at least 43 people – including a pregnant woman –were killed in Beni, one of the epicentres of the Ebola outbreak.