Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim puts up improved bid for Man U

Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani, the son of Qatar’s former prime minister, has submitted an improved bid to buy Premier League club Manchester United.

A spokesperson representing Sheikh Jassim, who had made an earlier bid in February, said at the time that the bid was completely debt free.

No financial details of the new bid have been revealed.

Sky Sports News had earlier reported that the bid was believed to be worth around Stg 5 billion pounds ($9.2 billion).

Manchester United did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Manchester United’s American owners, the Glazer family, launched a formal sale process late last year and have received several bids, including from British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, founder of chemicals producer INEOS, and Finnish businessman Thomas Zilliacus.

Any sale of the club would likely exceed the biggest sports deal so far, the $US5.2 billion ($7.8 billion) including debt and investments paid for Chelsea.

United are the fourth richest soccer club in the world, according to analysis by Deloitte, and are widely seen as one of the most prized assets in all of sport.

— AAP

