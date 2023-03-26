Life Science Phew, that was close! ‘City killer’ asteroid passes between earth and moon
Updated:
Live

Phew, that was close! ‘City killer’ asteroid passes between earth and moon

asteroid james webb
Here's the big, dumb rock that's heading back into deep space after a close but safe encounter with earth. Image: NASA
Share
Comments
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

An asteroid big enough to destroy an entire city has zoomed past the earth in a once-in-a-decade close encounter.

The giant rock, named 2023 DZ2 and between 40 and 100 metres in diameter, slipped safely between the moon and earth at 6.50am on Sunday AEDT.

Astronomers, who only discovered the deep-space nomad in late February, were never worried about a catastrophic collision, correctly calculating it would miss the planet by about 168,000 kilometres.

That may seem quite a distance until you consider that the moon is 384,400 kilometres from earth.

With a clear sky and at its closest approach, the asteroid could be observed with even small telescopes and binoculars.

There was no chance “of this ‘city killer’ striking earth”, said the European Space Agency’s planetary defence chief Richard Moissl, who welcomed the celestial visitor as “a great opportunity for observations”.

The space agency put the chances of 2023 DZ2 hitting earth within the next century at zero.

 

Comment on this story

Join the conversation with your fellow The New Daily readers and see their replies

Comments
Follow Us

Live News

KISS biopic
KISS move from live performances to screen legends
super investment
Ask the Expert: Super investment? What to bear in mind before ‘timing the market’
woolworths
Woolworths gets into telehealth – but patients must be treated as more than customers
Matt Kean
Mining boss denies intimidating pre-election call
electric mobility vehicles
Navigating the risks and rewards of electric mobility vehicles
four-day work week
‘A push that is coming’: The four-day work week will start for some