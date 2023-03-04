News World Hong Kong court convicts dissident trio for marking date of Tiananmen massacre
Courage and a yearning for democracy couldn't save the Tiananmen protesters from the Beijing regime. Photo: Getty
Three former members of a Hong Kong group that organised annual vigils to mark China’s 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown have been found guilty of not complying with a national security police request for information.

The magistrates’ court verdict on Saturday included prominent Hong Kong pro-democracy activist and barrister Chow Hang-tung, 38, who was the former vice-chairperson of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements in China.

The now-disbanded alliance was the main organiser of Hong Kong’s June 4 candlelight vigil for victims of China’s Tiananmen Square crackdown.

The annual vigil drew tens of thousands of people in the largest public commemoration of its kind on Chinese soil.

-AAP

