Two children dead as bus hits Canadian daycare centre

Two children have died and six others have been injured after a bus ran into a daycare centre in the Montreal-area suburb of Laval, police say.

The bus driver, a 51-year-old employee of the Laval municipality’s public transit system, was arrested for homicide and reckless driving, a police spokeswoman said.

Police could not give an explanation for the crash, which occurred on Wednesday morning (local time), or say whether the incident was deliberate.

They declined to provide more details while they investigate and question the driver, who authorities said has worked for the transit system for 10 years and does not have a criminal record.

The six children who were taken to hospital did not have life-threatening injuries, police said.

Authorities did not confirm the children’s ages, but according to the Canadian Broadcasting Corp, about 80 children under the age of five attend that daycare facility.

News of the tragedy at the Sainte Rose daycare in Laval spread through the suburban area known better for its historic houses.

“It’s a tight-knit community,” said Christopher Skeete, who represents Sainte Rose in Quebec’s National Assembly.

“The fact that something like that would happen is devastating.”

Mr Skeete said he had not yet heard anything from police about a motive.

“When you leave your children at the daycare for the day, you know that they’re in good hands … when an event like that can happen, it shakes us and shatters us,” Quebec’s Families Minister Suzanne Roy said, speaking to reporters near the scene of the incident.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Quebec Premier Francois Legault expressed condolences to families after the incident.

“No words can take away the pain and fear that parents, children, and workers are feeling – but we are here for you,” Mr Trudeau said.

Laval is about 30 kilometres north-west of Montreal in Quebec, Canada’s second most-populous province.

– AAP