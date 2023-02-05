Raging wildfires take a tragic toll in Chile

Live

Extreme weather and soaring temperatures have stoked massive wildfires in Chile, where the toll has reached 22 and continues to rise.

An emergency order declared by the interior ministry on Saturday now covers the three districts located at the centre of the South American nation’s long Pacific coastline.

On Friday, an emergency-support helicopter in La Araucania crashed, killing its pilot and a mechanic, according to officials.

Authorities reported that 11 of the victims, or half of the casualties reported so far, died in the town of Santa Juana in Biobio, located some 500 km south of capital Santiago.

Since late last week, helicopters have dropped fire retardant over raging fires amid billowing clouds of smoke that obstructed roads, while firefighters and local residents alike sought to contain the flames against the backdrop of a hazy, orange-tinted sky.

The orders allow for the deployment of soldiers and additional resources to deal with the natural disaster.

Some 99,000 acres have been torched by the fires, according to official data released late Friday, an area larger than the US city of Philadelphia.

National forestry agency CONAF reported on Saturday that 80 of 231 total wildfires are being actively battled, while 151 of them are under control.

About a couple dozen fires have been designated at the red alert level.

-AAP