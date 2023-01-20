News World UK PM says sorry for not wearing seatbelt in shoot
UK PM says sorry for not wearing seatbelt in shoot

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has apologised for an error of judgment after he rode in a car without his seatbelt in order to film a clip for social media.

United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has apologised for taking off his seat belt to film a social media video in a moving car.

A spokesman said Sunak made an “error of judgment” while filming a message for Instagram from the back of an official government car during a visit to northwest England.

Spokesman Jamie Davies said the prime minister “fully accepts this was a mistake and apologises”.

“The prime minister believes everyone should wear a seat belt,” he said.
The clip, where Sunak discusses the government’s latest round of funding to “level up” communities around the country, was widely shared on social media as Sunak addressed the camera from the back of his car without wearing a seatbelt.

Failing to wear a seat belt is punishable in the UK by a fine of up to 500 pounds ($896).

Sunak’s travel arrangements also drew criticism after it emerged he took a 28-minute flight on a taxpayer-funded jet from northwest to northeast England as he promoted government funding for community projects on Thursday.

— with Reuters

