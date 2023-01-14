News World Trump firm ordered to pay $2.3m penalty
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has welcomed a judge's decision on the Trump Organization. Photo: AAP
A New York judge has sentenced Donald Trump’s namesake real estate company to pay a maximum $US1.61 million ($2.31 million) criminal penalty after it was convicted of scheming to defraud tax authorities for 15 years.

Justice Juan Merchan of the Manhattan criminal court imposed the sentence, the maximum possible under state law, after jurors found two Trump Organization affiliates guilty of 17 criminal charges last month.

Merchan on Tuesday sentenced Allen Weisselberg, who worked for Trump’s family for a half-century and was the company’s former chief financial officer, to five months in jail after he testified as the prosecution’s star witness.

Susan Necheles, one of the defence lawyers, said Trump’s company plans to appeal.

No one else was charged or faces jail time in the case.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office, which brought the case, is still conducting a criminal probe into Trump’s business practices.

“The sentencing today, along with the sentencing earlier this week, closes this important chapter of our ongoing investigation into the former president and his businesses,” Bragg told reporters.

“We now will go on to the next chapter.”

Joshua Steinglass, one of the prosecutors, appeared to lament the size of the punishment, telling Merchan the penalty was only a “tiny portion” of the Trump Organization’s revenue.

Companies cannot be sentenced to jail or prison.

“While corporations can’t serve jail time, this consequential conviction and sentencing serves as a reminder to corporations and executives that you cannot defraud tax authorities and get away with it,” Bragg said in a statement.

