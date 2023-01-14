Entertainment Celebrity Spacey pleads not guilty to more charges in UK court
Spacey pleads not guilty to more charges in UK court

Kevin Spacey leaves the Daniel Patrick Moynihan Court House on Oct. 20, 2022, in New York Photo: AAP
Comments
Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey has pleaded not guilty in a London court to seven more sex offence charges, denying a number of alleged sexual assaults against one man between 2001 and 2004.

Spacey, 63, appeared at Southwark Crown Court by videolink on Friday charged with one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, three counts of indecent assault and three counts of sexual assault.

The actor – wearing a dark jacket, white shirt and pink tie – spoke only to confirm his name as Kevin Spacey Fowler and enter seven not guilty pleas during the brief hearing.

Judge Mark Wall agreed to join the seven-count indictment to an earlier five-count indictment, which features four counts of sexual assault and one of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

Spacey pleaded not guilty to those five charges last July.

