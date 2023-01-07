Live

The uncivil war dividing America’s Republicans almost came to blows on Capitol Hill after the thwarted Kevin McCarthy endured an unprecedented fourteenth defeat in his campaign to become Speaker of the House.

McCarthy received 216 votes, one shy of the number needed for a victory, as a small faction of right-wing hardliners held out despite his promise of spending cuts and other concessions that had won over many of their colleagues.

The decisive moment came when hardline Representative Matt Gaetz withheld his vote from McCarthy.

Members of the party leadership converged on the Florida Republican and tried for several minutes to make him change his mind before admitting defeat.

McCarthy strode to the back of the chamber to confront Gaetz, sitting with a number of other holdouts. Fingers were pointed, words exchanged and violence apparently only just averted.

At one point, Republican Mike Rogers of Alabama started to charge toward Gaetz before Richard Hudson physically pulled him back.

“Stay civil!” someone shouted.

Hours after McCarthy predicted “It’s going to happen”, six Republicans subsequently withheld their votes or voted for other candidates. McCarthy then called an hours-long recess for the chamber, with lawmakers returning at 10pm local time on Friday for yet another round of voting.

The result left the House rudderless after a week of repeated votes that highlighted Republicans’ divisions and raised questions about their ability to govern. The chamber has not seen this level of congressional dysfunction since 1859.

One more time

Lawmakers prepared for an expected 15th vote, setting the stage for a session to stretch past midnight, with some chanting “One more time”. It was unclear what would happen if McCarthy failed again.

The caucus could turn to another potential leader, such as McCarthy’s No.2, Steve Scalise, or popular conservative Jim Jordan, who was repeatedly nominated as a candidate by hardliners this week.

Republicans’ weaker-than-expected performance in November’s midterm elections left them with a narrow 222-212 majority, which has given outsized power to the right-wing hardliners who oppose McCarthy’s leadership.

They accuse him of being too open to compromise with President Joe Biden and his Democrats, who also control the Senate. Some say they want a leader who will be ready to force government shutdowns to cut spending.

That raises the possibility the two parties would fail to reach a deal when the federal government comes up against its $US31.4 ($A45.8) trillion debt limit this year. Lack of agreement or even a long standoff risks a default that would shake the global economy.

Members of the Republican rank and file were stunned by the move.

“People felt there was a commitment to do it, otherwise they wouldn’t have done it tonight,” said Representative Vern Buchanan.

This week’s 14 failed votes marked the highest number of ballots for the speakership since 1859 on the eve of the Civil War.

Wielding the speaker’s gavel would give McCarthy the authority to force votes for Republican priorities on the economy, energy and immigration and move forward with investigations of Biden, his administration and his family.

