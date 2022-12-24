Live

More than two-thirds of the US population is under an extreme weather alert as a deep freeze envelopes much of the country ahead of the holiday weekend, thwarting travel plans, knocking out power to homes and businesses and causing at least three deaths.

With a column of bitter cold that stretched from Texas to Montana starting to march eastward, more than 240 million people were under weather advisories on Friday, the National Weather Service said.

Hard-freeze warnings were posted in parts of the southern states of Louisiana, Alabama, Florida and Georgia.

In Kentucky, two people were killed in car accidents and a homeless person died, Governor Andy Beshear announced on Friday.

“Please stay home and stay safe,” he said on Twitter.

Numbing cold intensified by high winds even extended to the US-Mexico border, bringing single-digit wind chill temperatures to the border city of El Paso, Texas.

Further north, heavy snowfall was forecast in parts of Michigan, Pennsylvania and New York, including upwards of 90 cm in Buffalo, Weather Service meteorologist Ashton Robinson Cook said.

The map of existing or impending wintry hazards “depicts one of the greatest extents of winter weather warnings and advisories ever,” the agency said.

The storm was also expected to affect about two-thirds of all Canadians as it moves across Canada’s two most populous provinces, Ontario and Quebec, toward Atlantic Canada, said Environment Canada meteorologist Steve Flisfeder.

Strong winds, freezing rain and heavy snowfall have closed schools, cut power to homes and cancelled flights across the country.

The extreme weather disrupted households and holiday plans just days before Christmas. About 1.5 million US homes and businesses were without power on Friday, according to tracking site Poweroutage.us.

About 187,000 customers were without power in North Carolina alone, where strong winds have hampered restoration efforts.

In Maine, with about a tenth of North Carolina’s population, power was out to more than 114,000 customers Friday afternoon.

Severe winds, ice and snow also upended commercial air traffic during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

More than 4400 US flights were canceled on Friday, according to flight-tracking service FlightAware. About 500 flights into or out of Seattle’s major airport were axed as a separate storm system brought ice and freezing rain to the Pacific Northwest.

Buffalo-area officials in New York instituted a driving ban.

“If there’s any good news, it’s that the storm has moved quickly over some areas,” US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told MSNBC on Friday. Many airports, such as Denver, are expected to bounce back quickly from a wave of delays and cancellations.

Other hubs like Chicago could recover later on Friday, he said.

Weather forecasters said the blizzard over the Midwest had formed into a “bomb cyclone” — a phenomenon that occurs when the air pressure drops drastically within a 24-hour period and speeds up a storm’s intensity.

It could produce blinding snow from the northern Plains and Great Lakes region to the upper Mississippi Valley and western New York state.