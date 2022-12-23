Live

A gunman has shot dead three people and injured three others at a Kurdish cultural centre and nearby Kurdish cafe in central Paris, sparking angry clashes in nearby streets.

Multiple gunshots were fired on Rue d’Enghien at about midday on Friday, sowing panic on a street lined with small shops and cafes in the French capital’s busy 10th district.

All three of the deceased victims were Kurdish, a lawyer for the Kurdish cultural centre told Reuters.

The shootings were a “terrible drama”, district mayor Alexandra Cordebard told reporters.

One of those wounded had suffered life-threatening injuries, she said.

French President Emmanuel Macron said the capital’s Kurdish community had been the “target of a heinous attack”.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said the suspected assailant had clearly wanted to target foreigners, but there was no evidence yet that he had picked out Kurds specifically.

Eyewitness Mehmet Dilek told Reuters he first heard gunshots and then cries coming from inside a barber’s shop opposite the cultural centre. Bystanders subdued the gunman when he had to reload his firearm

Dilek added: “It might be shocking for someone who has never had a worry in their life. But we grew up under the threat of arms and bombs, this is how life is for us Kurds,” he continued.