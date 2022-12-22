Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses Congress in US visit

Live

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has told the US Congress what his country needs in order to completely expel Russia, while giving a historic address in the American Capitol.

In his first overseas trip since the invasion, Mr Zelensky landed in Washington in his trademark olive green pants and jumper for a face-to-face meeting with President Joe Biden.

He was welcomed to Congress with loud applause and cheers, handshakes and pats on the back, and received at least 10 standing ovations while delivering his speech.

Mr Zelensky told his audience that Ukraine was “still alive and kicking”.

“Against all doom and gloom scenarios, Ukraine did not fall,” he said.

“We defeated Russia in the battle for the minds of the world.”

But he warned that his country would not be able to get rid of the Russian military unless Ukraine could get even more weapons.

“We have artillery, yes, thank you,” he said, but added: “Is it enough? Honestly, not really.”

“For the Russian army to completely pull out, more cannon and shells are needed.”

The US has sent about $US50 billion ($75 billion) in assistance to Kyiv, but some Republicans, who will take control of the House of Representatives next year, have expressed concerns about the cost.

Republicans could hold up billions of dollars in war aid starting next month.

Republican Andy Biggs wrote on Twitter “no more blank checks to Ukraine” during the Ukraine leader’s visit.

Mr Zelensky told the joint session of the US Senate and House of Representatives the impact of the war in Ukraine would be felt around the world for generations.

“This struggle will define in what world our children and grandchildren will live and then their children and grandchildren,” Mr Zelensky said.

“The world is too interconnected and interdependent to allow someone to stay aside and at the same time to feel safe when such a battle continues.”

Mr Zelensky presented Mr Biden with a Ukrainian medal offered by a captain of a HIMARS rocket unit and expressed gratitude for the US president’s role in helping Ukraine and rallying support.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the US would provide another $US1.85 billion ($2.76 billion) in military aid for Ukraine including a Patriot air defence system to help it ward off barrages of Russian missiles.

Ukraine has come under repeated Russian missile and drone strikes targeting its energy infrastructure, leaving millions of people without electricity or running water in the dead of a freezing winter.

The Patriot missile is deemed to be one of the most advanced US air defence systems, offering protection against attacking aircraft as well as cruise and ballistic missiles.

Mr Biden said the Patriot system would be critical in protecting Ukraine.

Mr Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin had no intention of stopping “this cruel war”.

President Putin was defiant on Wednesday at an end-of-year meeting of top defence chiefs, saying Russian forces were fighting like heroes in Ukraine, would be equipped with modern weapons and would achieve all Moscow’s goals.

Mr Putin said there were no financial limits on what the government would provide in terms of equipment and hardware, but the army had to learn from and fix the problems it had experienced in Ukraine.

He gave his backing to a plan by his defence minister to boost the size of the armed forces by more than 30 per cent to 1.5 million combat personnel.

