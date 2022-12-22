Netanyahu says has deal to form government

Live

Israel’s longest-serving prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he has secured a deal to form a new government after weeks of unexpectedly tough negotiations with religious and far-right coalition partners.

“I have managed (to form a government),” Mr Netanyahu said on Twitter, minutes before a midnight deadline set by President Isaac Herzog.

A Herzog spokesperson confirmed that Netanyahu’s statement had been received.

The announcement sets the stage for him to return to power in the coming days as head of the country’s most right-wing government in history.

After coming ahead in a November 1 election, Mr Netanyahu was given 28 days to present a coalition.

A deal with United Torah Judaism (UTJ), announced earlier this month, promised Mr Netanyahu control of 53 of the Knesset’s 120 seats with his conservative Likud party but he was still one partner short of a coalition.

Shas, an ultra-Orthodox party with 11 seats, was Likud’s last likely ally.