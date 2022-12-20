Elderly gunman, 73, kills five people in surburban condominium

Live

A man aged in his 70s has been shot dead by police after he opened fire in a suburban unit in Canada, killing five people.

Police Chief James MacSween described a “horrendous scene where numerous victims were deceased” in the condominium in Vaughan, Ontario.

A motive behind the 73-year-old shooter’s deadly rampage has not been released.

Canada news outlets are reporting that the victims were found in different units.

Mr MacSween said one of his officers shot and killed the suspect.

“Six deceased. One of them is the subject. The other five are victims,” Mr MacSween said.

He said a seventh person shot by the suspect was in hospital and is expected to survive.

Mr MacSheen said he did not have details on whether the gunman lived in the building.

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit, which becomes involved when there is a death or serious injury involving police, is investigating.

Police did not identify the suspect.

Mass shootings are rare in Canada and Toronto has long prided itself on being one of the safest big cities in the world.

The shooting comes in the wake of a government push to tighten gun control laws in the nation which has far less gun crime than the USA.

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was keeping the victims in his thoughts.