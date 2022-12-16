Midnight landslide claims 18 lives in Malaysia

Live

A landslide has killed at least 18 people, including children, as they slept at a campsite in Malaysia, with search teams scouring thick mud and downed trees for survivors.

The landslide in Selangor state, on the outskirts of capital Kuala Lumpur, occurred about 3am local time on Friday on the side of a road near an organic farm that officials said was operating the campsite illegally.

Among those killed were three children and 10 women, according to the fire and rescue department.

Camper Teh Lynn Xuan, 22, said one of her brothers was killed and another was being treated in hospital.

‘Like thunder’

“I heard a loud sound like thunder, but it was the rocks falling,” she told Malay-language daily Berita Haria.

“We felt the tents becoming unstable and soil was falling around us. Luckily, I was able to leave the tent and go to someplace safer. My mother and I managed to crawl out and save ourselves.”

The landslide came down from an estimated height of 30 metres above the campsite, and covered an area of about 0.4 hectares, according to the fire and rescue department’s state director.

The disaster struck about 50km north of Kuala Lumpur in Batang Kali town, just outside the popular hilltop area of Genting Highlands, known for its resorts, waterfalls and natural beauty.

An initial investigation showed an embankment of about 450,000 cubic metres of earth had collapsed, according to Natural Resources Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

There were 94 people caught in the landslide but 61 were found safe, with 15 still missing, according to the Malaysia National Disaster Management Agency.

Eight people were hospitalised, including a pregnant woman, while others had injuries ranging from minor cuts to a suspected spinal injury, Health Minister Zaliha Mustafa told a news conference.

District police chief Suffian Abdullah said the dead were Malaysians and included a child about five years old.

Unauthorised campsite

Pictures posted on the Father’s Organic Farm Facebook page show a farmhouse in a small valley, with a large area where tents can be set up. The farm owners did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Its owners were allowed to operate organic farms, but had not applied for licences to run three campsites on the property, Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming told reporters.

If found guilty of violating the law, the owners can be jailed up to three years or fined up to 50,000 ringgit ($A17,000), Nga said, adding he had ordered campsites near rivers, hillsides and other high-risk areas nationwide to close for seven days.

