News World Ten miners killed, others rescued in Indonesia blast
Updated:
Live

Ten miners killed, others rescued in Indonesia blast

A coal mine explosion, caused by a build-up of gases, has killed 10 people in Indonesia Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Ten miners have died in a coal mine explosion in Indonesia’s West Sumatra province and four others have been rescued, officials say.

“The last victim was found after a search in a 240-metre-long tunnel. Most of the victims suffered burns. All of the survivors experienced shortness of breath and were evacuated for further treatment,” Octavianto, a spokesperson for the local search and rescue agency, said.

The blast, caused by a build-up of gases including methane, occurred in the privately owned mine in Sawahlunto district.

Rescuers used blowers and exhaust fans to remove the gases from the mine to make it safe to enter.

“The team struggled to find victims considering the location was quite difficult,” Octavianto said.

Videos distributed by the National Search and Rescue Agency showed rescuers carrying victims out on stretchers and giving them oxygen from tanks.

Others showed yellow body bags being carried from the pit.

Landslides, flooding and tunnel collapses are some of the other hazards miners face.

In April, an overloaded truck carrying 29 people hit a hillside and overturned near an illegal gold mine in West Papua province, killing 18 people and injuring others.

In February 2019, a makeshift wooden structure in an illegal gold mine in North Sulawesi province collapsed due to shifting soil and the large number of mining pits.

More than 40 people were buried and died.

Topics:

Indonesia
Follow Us

Live News

iselect accc fine
Cap on coal and gas prices key to Anthony Albanese’s plan to reduce electricity bills
Workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) are seen by the entrance to a residential area under lockdown in Beijing
What China’s decision to ditch COVID zero means for the world
Australia Japan relationship soars to ‘unprecedented level’ as defence agreement tightened
King visits lowly football club shooting for glory
World Cup - Achraf Hakimi
Top clips: World Cup win, Federer denied Wimbledon entry and drain blockage revealed
K-pop star to join first civilian trip to the moon