Live

Russia has traded US basketball star Brittney Griner for notorious arms trafficker Viktor Bout, known as the ‘Merchant of Death,’ in a prisoner swap.

The exchange took place at Abu Dhabi airport on December 8, Russian news agencies reported.

US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that Ms Griner had been released and was in US custody.

“She is safe. She is on a plane. She is on her way home,” Biden tweeted.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke by phone with Brittney Griner from the Oval Office, a US official said, adding that the call included her wife, Cherelle.

The White House released a photo of the telephone call.

In a later address, Cherelle Griner said she would remain committed to getting every American home.

An earlier deal including Paul Whelen, had been narrowed to Griner, frustrating Justice Department officials who were always opposed to releasing Bout, CNN reported.