COP27 nears breakthrough on climate funds

Negotiators at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt are nearing a breakthrough deal for a fund to help poor countries ravaged by global warming impacts but remain locked over how to reduce greenhouse gas emissions driving them.

With a final climate accord already more than a day overdue, representatives of nearly 200 nations were anxious for an agreement they could bill as a step forward in the fight against climate change.

“We have to be fast here now, but not fast towards a bad result. Not fast in terms of accepting something that we then spend years regretting,” said Eamon Ryan, Ireland’s environment minister.

Frans Timmermans, the European Union’s climate policy chief, said ministers from the regional bloc were prepared to “walk away” if the accord is not ambitious enough.

“We’d rather have no decision than a bad decision.”

A COP27 draft agreement released on Saturday reaffirmed past commitments to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius to prevent the worst of climate change, but offered little evidence of increased ambition to make the emissions cuts needed to reach that goal.

Days of tense bargaining between wealthy and developing nations at the summit yielded a proposal on Saturday to set up a fund to benefit countries coping with irreparable damage from severe storms, floods, droughts and wildfires.

Rich countries, including the US and those in Europe, have for decades resisted the idea of a so-called loss and damage fund for fear it would open them up to legal liability for their historic greenhouse gas emissions.

“We are satisfied that at least there is something on the plate now,” Pakistan’s Nabeel Munir, lead negotiator for the G77 group of developing countries, said about the proposal.

China and the United States, the two biggest greenhouse gas emitters, have so far been mum on the proposal.

The EU had boosted the discussions earlier in the week by offering to support the loss and damage fund, provided large polluters including China pay into it and that countries also ramp up efforts to cut emissions.

The COP27 draft agreement released by the UN’s climate office on Saturday did not contain a reference requested by India and the EU to phase down use of “all fossil fuels.”

It instead asked countries to phase down only coal, the most polluting fossil fuel, as agreed under last year’s Glasgow Climate Pact.

During eleventh hour negotiations Saturday night, the United States went further to propose a “phase out” of fossil fuels, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

Oil and gas rich African and Middle Eastern countries, including Saudi Arabia, have opposed language targeting fossil fuels and were against the US proposal.

In an attempt to close the yawning gap between current climate pledges and the far deeper cuts needed to avert disastrous climate change, the draft also requested that countries which have not yet done so upgrade their 2030 emissions-cutting targets by the end of 2023.

But some negotiators are keen to see the draft require upgrades not just next year, but every year for the rest of the decade to ensure emissions drop as quickly as scientists say is needed to avert the worst impacts of climate change.