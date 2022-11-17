Live

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has wrapped up a successful G20 summit where he reset relationships, progressed trade talks and pushed Australia’s position on climate change.

Mr Albanese heads to Bangkok on Thursday afternoon for the APEC summit, the final leg of his nine-day tour of South-East Asia.

Bilateral meetings with the leaders of France, India and Britain completed Mr Albanese’s time in Bali.

But his most significant success was securing a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

It marked the end of a six-year diplomatic freeze and the start of better diplomatic relations.

Mr Albanese would not confirm whether he will meet with Taiwan representatives in Thailand.

“APEC is an important forum. I look forward to promoting Australian business, economic activity and investment in the region,” he said in Bali on Wednesday.

Australia joined G20 nations in condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

A leaders’ statement released at the end of the summit said “most members” strongly condemned Russia’s invasion.

Mr Albanese noted it was the first time a statement on Ukraine had been delivered by members of the G20.

“Russia is increasingly isolated … Australia stands with Ukraine,” he said.

Mr Albanese also talked up Australia’s European links, commitment to clean energy and pandemic preparation.

He put his Italian heritage front and centre during talks with his European colleagues while progressing discussions on Australia’s free trade agreement with the European Union.

“There’s a link between economic relationships, free trade and national security,” Mr Albanese said.

“Democratic nations need to engage with each other (and) we need free and open markets that support trade that support prosperity.

Australia will also contribute $50 million to the Pandemic Fund, hosted by the World Bank, to improve pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.

Mr Albanese is expected to arrive in Thailand on Thursday afternoon.

Albanese meets Macron on the sidelines

Australia’s relationship with France appears to be on the mend as leaders of both nations discuss working together on defence, security, climate change and culture.

Mr Albanese met French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali on Wednesday.

It was the second time Mr Albanese had met his French counterpart since Labor was elected in May.

The Franco-Australian relationship was damaged last year following a decision by the previous Coalition government to dump a French submarine contract in favour of acquiring others under a partnership with Britain and US.

France temporarily recalled its ambassador from Canberra and Mr Macron told Australian reporters former prime minister Scott Morrison had lied to him.

But it was all smiles as Mr Albanese and Mr Macron met in Bali for a bilateral meeting on the last day of the G20.

Arriving five minutes late, Mr Macron immediately apologised for making Mr Albanese wait.

Mr Albanese said he looked forward to welcoming Mr Macron to Australia and returning the same hospitality he had been shown while in Paris in July.

The pair spoke about the Australia and France road map established earlier this year to increase cooperation on defence, climate change and culture.

Mr Albanese said France was an Indo-Pacific power with interests in the region.

Mr Albanese’s approach to diplomatic relations with China, following a landmark meeting with President Xi Jinping on Tuesday, was endorsed by Mr Macron.

“I completely agree with you on the strategic approach to the Indo-Pacific strategy,” Mr Macron said.