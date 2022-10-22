Live

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged the West to warn Russia not to blow up a dam that would flood a swath of southern Ukraine, as his forces prepared to push Moscow’s troops from the occupied city of Kherson.

In a television address, Zelenskiy said Russian forces had planted explosives inside the huge Nova Kakhovka dam, which holds back an enormous reservoir, and were planning to blow it up.

“Now everyone in the world must act powerfully and quickly to prevent a new Russian terrorist attack. Destroying the dam would mean a large-scale disaster,” he said.

Russia has accused Kyiv of rocketing the dam and planning to destroy it in what Ukrainian officials called a sign that Moscow might blow it up and blame Kyiv.

Neither side produced evidence to back up their allegations.

The vast Dnipro bisects Ukraine and is several kilometres wide in places. Bursting the dam could send a wall of water flooding settlements below it, towards Kherson, which Ukrainian forces hope to recapture in a major advance.

It would also wreck the canal system that irrigates much of southern Ukraine, including Crimea, which Moscow seized in 2014.

The alarm has echoes of a World War II disaster at another huge dam further upriver, which Ukrainian historians say was dynamited by Soviet sappers as their troops retreated, causing floods that swept away villages and killed thousands of people.

Zelenskiy called on world leaders to make clear that blowing up the dam would be treated “exactly the same as the use of weapons of mass destruction”, with similar consequences to those threatened if Russia uses nuclear or chemical weapons.

Later, the Pentagon said US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin had spoken to his Russian counterpart, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, in their first call since May.

It declined to give details on their conversation.

One of the most important battles of the eight-month-old war is coming to a head near the dam as Ukrainian forces advance along the river’s west bank, aiming to recapture Kherson and encircle thousands of Russian troops.

Ukraine has imposed an information blackout from the Kherson front, but Russian commander General Sergei Surovikin said this week the situation in Kherson was “already difficult” and Russia was “not ruling out difficult decisions” there.

Ukrainian troops manning a section of the front north of Kherson on Friday said there had been a noticeable reduction in recent weeks in shellfire from Russian positions in a tree line that sweeps across an expanse of fields, some four kilometres away.

The drop off in shooting and an absence of Russian armour movement in the sector, they said, indicated the Russians were short of ammunition and equipment.

The Kremlin on Friday sidestepped a question about whether or not President Vladimir Putin had given an order for Russian forces to withdraw from Kherson.

Ukraine’s armed forces general staff said up to 2000 newly-mobilised Russians had arrived in the region “to replenish losses and strengthen units on the contact line”.

Russian-installed occupation officials have begun what they say is the evacuation of tens of thousands of civilians across the river from towns on the west bank.

They accused Kyiv of shelling a ferry overnight, killing at least four civilians.

Ukraine said it had fired at a barge but only after a curfew when no civilians should have been out.

This month, Putin began a campaign of attacks using cruise missiles and drones to knock out Ukraine’s power supply ahead of winter – strikes that Ukraine’s energy minister said had hit at least half of the country’s thermal generation capacity.

Kyiv and the West say that amounts to deliberate targeting of civil infrastructure and a war crime.