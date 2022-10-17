Live

Ghislaine Maxwell says her “dear friend” Prince Andrew is “paying a high price” for their friendship in her first interview from behind bars.

The former socialite gave a lengthy interview from her US prison cell in which she revealed she feels “so bad” for the Duke who has been stripped of royal duties.

“I feel so bad for him. I follow what is happening to him,” she said, according to The Sun which published the interview with Israeli-American documentary filmmaker Daphne Barak.

The Sun reported that Maxwell looked “shaken” when told that the prince’s lawyers had claimed the pair were never close.

“I accept that this friendship could not survive my conviction. He is paying such a price for the association. I consider him a dear friend. I care about him,” she responded.

Referring to the infamous photo of Prince Andrew with Virginia Giuffre, in which Maxwell appears grinning in the background, she said it was “not real”.

The picture is said to have been taken in 2001 at Maxwell’s London home.

“This photo is not real,” she said.

“There was never an original one produced.”

Prince Andrew and his accuser Giuffre reached an out-of-court settlement in February in the civil sex claim filed against him in the US.

Maxwell was jailed for 20 years in June for helping sex offender Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls.

The British socialite was convicted in December for recruiting and grooming girls to have sexual encounters with Epstein, then her boyfriend, between 1994 and 2004.

Four women spoke at the sentencing of their ongoing suffering at the hands of Epstein and Maxwell. Another four women provided victim impact statements.

In the interview, Maxwell said she would do things differently if she had her time again.

She expressed regret over her association with Epstein which she said had tainted her like a “wicked witch”.

“I said in my court statement that meeting Epstein was the greatest mistake of my life,” Maxwell said.

“And obviously, if I could go back today, I would avoid meeting him, and I would make different choices.”

Maxwell said she was not the only friend of Epstein’s who had been tainted by association. She said former US President Bill Clinton was another “victim” and a friend she had lost.

“It was a special friendship, which continued over the years,” she said.

“We had lots in common. I feel bad that he is another victim, only because of his association with Jeffrey. I understand he, like others, can no longer consider me as a friend.”

But The Sun reports another former US president had stood by her as a friend — Donald Trump.

“We knew each other and mingled in the same circles, in New York, Palm Beach. I was very grateful when he wished me well after (the arrest). He got bad media for it, but he dared, while others didn’t.

“I was honoured he remembered me. Well, he is known to say what he thinks. It gave me a big boost.”

She said many other friends had quietly stood by her side.

“There are people who have disappointed me and there are people I’m surprised have not, you know, been a little more proactive,” she said.

“I completely understand people have livelihoods to protect … children to protect.

“But having said that, there are people who have stood by me privately. Quite a few, actually, and I’m extremely appreciative of their private support.

“I have friends who I have literally known my entire life since I was at kindergarten. It’s good to know there are people out there who know who I am, really.”