Australia condemns Putin’s nuclear threat

Live

Australia has branded the Russian president’s threats to use nuclear weapons as unthinkable and irresponsible.

President Vladimir Putin warned the West he was prepared to use Russia’s vast nuclear arsenal to defend its territory, declaring: “It’s not a bluff.”

“When the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, we will certainly use all the means at our disposal to protect Russia and our people,” Mr Putin said in a televised address.

It came as he ordered the mobilisation of 300,000 troops after losing ground in Ukraine’s east.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong called on Russia to withdraw from Ukraine.

“We saw Mr Putin making threats to use all means at his disposal,” Senator Wong told reporters in New York on Thursday.

“These threats are unthinkable and they are irresponsible. Claims of defending Russia’s territorial integrity are untrue.”

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky used an address to the United Nations to call for punishment.

“Punishment for the crime of aggression. Punishment for violation of borders and territorial integrity,” he said.

“Punishment that must be in place until the internationally recognised border is restored.

“They talk about (peace) talks but announce military mobilisation.”

The opposition foreign affairs spokesman Simon Birmingham has called on the government to provide expeditious assistance to Ukraine.

Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba has requested further Australian Bushmaster vehicles after meeting with Senator Wong in New York.

“It’s in the interests of all nations, be they big or small, or from all corners of the world to see Ukraine succeed in defending its sovereignty,” Senator Birmingham told the ABC.

“Any assistance delayed in its provision to Ukraine only heightens the risk Ukraine … does not manage to maintain that level of defence.”

Senator Birmingham also rejected the Russian president’s comments.

“He continues to base his claims in relation to Russia’s illegal and immoral invasion of Ukraine on falsehoods,” he said.

Senator Wong met with nations from the team investigating the downing of flight MH-17 – including the Netherlands, Belgium, Malaysia and Ukraine.

Australia and the Netherlands are pursuing Russia through the International Civil Aviation Organisation for its part in the incident, which killed almost 300 people on board the civilian flight.

– AAP