Deadly magnitude 7.6 quake shakes Mexico

At least one person has died after an earthquake struck western Mexico on the anniversary of two devastating tremors, damaging buildings, knocking out power and sending residents scrambling to safety.

One person was killed in the Pacific port of Manzanillo when a department store roof collapsed, the government said.

Authorities also reported damage to several hospitals in the western state of Michoacan near the epicentre, which was in a sparsely populated part of Mexico.

One person was injured by falling glass at one of the hospitals, the government said.

The US Geological Survey said the quake was registered at 7.6 magnitude and struck in the state of Michoacan at a depth of 15 kilometres.

The US Tsunami Warning System said there was a risk of a tsunami near the coast of Michoacan.

The Joint Australian Tsunami Warning Centre said early on Tuesday morning that there was no tsunami threat to the Australian mainland, islands or territories.

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said there were no immediate reports of major damage in the capital after the tremors, which rumbled through Mexico on the same day as destructive quakes battered the country in 1985 and 2017.

The National Autonomous University of Mexico said there was no scientific explanation for three major quakes on the same day and attributed it to coincidence.

Thousands of people were killed in the 1985 earthquake and more than 350 died in the 2017 quake.

Mexican authorities said the seismic alert sounded nearly two minutes before the quake struck, giving residents time to evacuate their homes.