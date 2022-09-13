King Charles III and his three siblings are accompanying their mother’s coffin on a procession through the Scottish capital of Edinburgh.

A military bagpiper played as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the royal standard, was carried from the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh and placed in a hearse.

King Charles III, dressed in army uniform, and Princes Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward are walking behind as the hearse travels to St Giles’ Cathedral. The hearse is flanked by a bearer party of the Royal Regiment of Scotland and a detachment of The King’s Body Guard in Scotland, the Royal Company of Archers.

The coffin will remain at the cathedral until Tuesday so members of the public can pay their respect

Earlier, Charles and his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, were driven from the airport to the royal family’s official residence in Edinburgh, the Palace of Holyroodhouse, where Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin lay overnight in the Throne Room.

On their way, they passed large crowds of people who were packed behind metal barriers along the Royal Mile, the road between Holyroodhouse and St Giles’ Cathedral. Onlookers clapped and waved as the king’s limousine passed.

Charles and Camilla got out of their car at Holyroodhouse and greeted people, and looked at floral tributes before a gun salute boomed from Edinburgh Castle.

Earlier, in London, Charles received condolences at parliament and told lawmakers he would follow his late mother’s example of “selfless duty.”

Earlier, Elizabeth II’s grandson, Prince Harry, hailed her as a “guiding compass” and praised her “unwavering grace and dignity.”

The government, meanwhile, announced that the nation will observe a minute of silence on Sunday, the evening before the queen’s funeral. The “moment of reflection” will take place at 8pm (5am AEST). People were encouraged to mark the silence at home or at community events.

Hundreds of lawmakers crowded into the 1000-year-old Westminster Hall at the Houses of Parliament for the service, rich in pageantry, in which parliament offered its condolences to the King, and he replied.

A trumpet fanfare greeted him and the Queen Consort as they entered the hall, which was packed with hundreds of legislators.

Charles told members of the House of Commons and House of Lords that he would follow his late mother in upholding “the precious principles of constitutional governance” that underpin the UK’s political system.

“As I stand before you today, I cannot help but feel the weight of history which surrounds us,” Charles said.

Earlier on Monday, a personal statement posted on Harry and his wife Meghan’s Archwell website said he cherished their times together “from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren.”

Harry quit as a senior royal and moved to the US two years ago. But on Saturday, there was a sign of a possible reconciliation as Harry and Meghan joined his brother Prince William and sister-in-law Catherine in meeting mourners outside Windsor Castle.

On Tuesday, the Queen’s coffin will be flown to London where it will lie in state at the Houses of Parliament Palace from Wednesday afternoon until the morning of the funeral on September 19.

Authorities already have issued rules and guidelines for people wanting to pay their respects in London, with a long queue expected.

