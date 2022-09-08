Canada police arrest second stabbing suspect

Live

Canadian police have taken into custody the second suspect wanted in the weekend stabbing spree that killed 10 people in and around an indigenous tribal reserve.

Myles Sanderson, 30, was apprehended on the fourth day of an intense manhunt after authorities said he and his older brother were responsible for the stabbings.

His brother, Damien, was found dead on Monday.

Police suspect Myles Sanderson killed his brother. They are yet to reveal details about the death but said the older brother was found with wounds that were not consistent with self-harm.

“There is no longer a risk to public safety relating to this investigation,” an alert by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said on Wednesday.

Eighteen other people were wounded in the rampage, which ranks among the deadliest attacks in Canada’s modern history and has rattled a country largely unaccustomed to acts of mass violence.

Police said some of the victims appeared to have been targeted, while others were apparently random.

Authorities have offered no motive for the attacks.

The arrest followed police surrounding a house on the indigenous reserve on Wednesday, amid reports Sanderson was hiding there. Police sent an emergency alert to phones asking people to shelter in place amid a possible sighting at the James Smith Cree First Nation reserve.

An Associated Press reporter heard people screaming and running and saw police surround a home.

Police barricaded roads heading into the reserve.

But hours later, the RCMP said investigators had determined that 30-year-old Sanderson was “not located in the community” of the reserve and that authorities were continuing to search for him.

The two brothers are suspected of killing 10 people and wounding 18 others in a stabbing rampage Sunday in the James Smith Cree reserve and nearby village of Weldon, roiling an indigenous community of 3400 people in one of the deadliest attacks in Canada’s modern history.

Leaders of the James Smith Cree Nation, where most of the stabbing attacks happened, blamed the killings on drug and alcohol abuse plaguing the community. They said it was a legacy of the colonisation of indigenous people.

-with AAP