News World Canada police surrounding house where stabbing suspect could be hiding
Updated:

Canada police surrounding house where stabbing suspect could be hiding

Canadian police have a tip-off that Myles Sanderson could be back at James Smith Cree Nation reserve. Photo: Getty
Police have surrounded a house with guns drawn near to the scene of Canada’s devastating stabbing rampage.

Authorities have warned locals Myles Sanderson might be back in the indigenous reserve as they investigate whether he had killed the other suspect, his brother.

Police sent an emergency alert to phones asking people to shelter in place amid a possible sighting at the James Smith Cree First Nation reserve.

An Associated Press reporter heard people screaming and running and saw police surround a home.

Police are barricading roads heading into the reserve.

An official familiar with the matter said it is not confirmed if he is inside but the alert was put as a precaution and for the safety of residents.

Myles Sanderson, 30, and Damien Sanderson, 31, were charged with murder. Photo: AAP

The official spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to discuss the matter publicly.

Authorities previously said he was believed to be in a different part of the province.

The fugitive’s brother and fellow suspect, Damien Sanderson, 31, was found dead on Monday near the stabbing sites.

Police suspect Myles Sanderson, 30, killed his brother. They are yet to reveal details about the death but said the older brother was found with wounds that were not consistent with self-harm.

Leaders of the James Smith Cree Nation, where most of the stabbing attacks took place, blamed the killings on drug and alcohol abuse plaguing the community, which they said was a legacy of the colonisation of indigenous people.

-with AAP

