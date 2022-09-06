Stabbing suspect found dead in Canada manhunt

Live

Canadian police have found one of the suspects in a mass stabbing spree dead while the other suspect, his brother, remains at large.

The brothers had been suspected of murdering 10 people and wounding 18 in a stabbing rampage that devastated an indigenous community in Saskatchewan on Sunday.

The attacks were among the deadliest in Canada’s modern history. Police said some of the victims appeared to have been targeted, while others were apparently random.

Damien Sanderson, 31, was found dead on Monday on the James Smith Cree Nation and his brother, Myles Sanderson, 30, may have sustained injuries.

Police have said Damien Sanderson’s injuries did not appear to have been personally inflicted.

With the death of one Sanderson brother and the injury to the other, the casualty count from Sunday’s rampage stood at 11 dead and 19 injured, Saskatchewan Royal Canadian Mounted Police commanding officer Rhonda Blackmore said.

Damien Sanderson’s body was found outdoors in a heavily grassy area near a house that was being examined, she said.

“We can confirm he has visible injuries. These injuries are not believed to be self-inflicted at this point,” Blackmore said without specifying what caused the injuries.

Asked if Myles Sanderson was suspected of also killing his brother, Ms Blackmore said, “We haven’t confirmed that. We can’t say one way or the other if Myles was involved in the death of Damien.”

She also warned that police still considered Myles Sanderson a danger to the public, even if he were injured.

“Myles has a lengthy criminal record involving both persons and property crimes. … We consider him armed and dangerous. Do not approach him,” Ms Blackmore said.

CBC News reported that police in the Saskatchewan city of Saskatoon had been searching for Myles Sanderson since May, when he stopped meeting his parole officer after serving a sentence for assault, robbery, mischief and uttering threats.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the attacks “shocking and heartbreaking” and said he had spoken with the leadership of the James Smith Cree Nation and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe to pledge his government’s support.

“The federal government will be there with the resources necessary right now in this time of crisis but also we’ll continue to work as partners in the weeks, months and years to come through grieving and healing,” Trudeau said at the Ottawa airport, before flying to Vancouver for a meeting of Liberal ministers.

Earlier, police said they had charged the Sanderson brothers with first-degree murder, attempted murder and breaking and entering after Sunday’s stabbing spree in the remote James Smith Cree Nation reserve, an indigenous community of about 2000 residents, and the nearby village of Weldon.

Authorities also raised the injury toll to 18.

Family and friends began revealing the identities of those who died on Tuesday (Australian time).

One was Lana Head, a mother of two daughters. Their father, Michael Brett Burns, paid tribute to his ex-wife.

“You will be missed dearly Lana. Thank you for beautiful daughters and granddaughters,” Mr Burns said.

Another friend of Ms Head wrote: “In total disbelief that [you] were taken from this world in that horror. I will miss our chats and seeing your chipmunk cheek smile. May you be guided into the spirit world wrapped in comfort, peace and love”.

Residents in Weldon also reeling at the death of 77-year-old Wes Petterson, a widower and long-time resident.

“He liked to plant cucumbers, tomatoes and he was so proud that he made his Saskatoon [jam] just yesterday,” Ruby Works told CTV News.

Chakastaypasin Chief Calvin Sanderson told the Regina Leader Post: “Mostly we’re all related here, so it’s pretty hard”.

Manhunt continues

The Sandersons were last seen travelling in a black Nissan Rogue and last spotted in the city of Regina, about 320 kilometres south of the attacks.

Police Chief Evan Bray said officers had been “relentless” in their search for the men.

“We will not stop this investigation until we have those two safely in custody,” Mr Bray said.

Doreen Lees, 89, said she and her daughter were sitting on their porch in Weldon on Sunday morning when a dark SUV sped past, an unusual sight in the small village.

Shortly after, a man approached them saying he was hurt, Ms Lees said, adding that he had his face covered.

Her daughter ran inside to call police. But then the man took off, she said.

-with AAP