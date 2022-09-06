Police have charged the men suspected of a horrifying mass murder in Canada and widened the search, as fresh details about the pair’s criminal pasts are revealed.

Damien and Myles Sanderson remained on the run early Tuesday morning and police were urging anyone who was covering for the pair to come forward.

Authorities also raised the injury toll to 18.

Meanwhile, family and friends have begun revealing the identities of the 10 people who were killed.

Michael Brett Burns, who has two daughters with Lana Head, paid tribute to his ex-wife.

“You will be missed dearly Lana. Thank you for beautiful daughters and granddaughters,” Mr Burns said.

Referring to the news the suspects had a criminal history, he told the Aboriginal People’s Television Network: “It’s sick how jail time, drugs and alcohol can destroy many lives. I’m hurt for all this loss.”

Another friend of Ms Head wrote: “In total disbelief that [you] were taken from this world in that horror. I will miss our chats and seeing your chipmunk cheek smile. May you be guided into the spirit world wrapped in comfort, peace and love”.

Residents in the village of Weldon were left reeling by the death of 77-year-old Wes Petterson, a widower who was a long time resident.

“He liked to plant cucumbers, tomatoes and he was so proud that he made his Saskatoon [jam] just yesterday,” Ruby Works told CTV News.

Chakastaypasin Chief Calvin Sanderson told the Regina Leader Post: “Mostly we’re all related here, so it’s pretty hard”.

Manhunt continues

The Sandersons were last seen travelling in a black Nissan Rogue and last spotted in the city of Regina, about 320 kilometres south of the attacks.

Police Chief Evan Bray said officers had been “relentless” in their search for the men.

“We will not stop this investigation until we have those two safely in custody,” Mr Bray said.

A dangerous persons alert that began in Saskatchewan on Sunday was later extended to include neighbouring Alberta and Manitoba, CTV News reported.

Victims were found in 13 locations in the remote James Smith Cree Nation reserve, an indigenous community of about 2000 residents.

Some of the attacks were random while others appeared to be targeted, police said.

Doreen Lees, 89, said she and her daughter were sitting on their porch in Weldon on Sunday morning when a dark SUV sped past, an unusual sight in the small village.

Shortly after, a man approached them saying he was hurt, Ms Lees said, adding that he had his face covered.

Her daughter ran inside to call police. But then the man took off, she said.

Myles faces three counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of break and enter.

Damien is charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of break and enter

CBC News reported that police in the Saskatchewan city of Saskatoon had been searching for Myles Sanderson since May, when he stopped meeting his parole officer after serving a sentence for assault, robbery, mischief and uttering threats.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government had been in direct communication with the James Smith Cree Nation leadership, adding, “we are ready to assist in any way we can.”

Mr Trudeau said the flag atop Ottawa’s Peace Tower would fly at half-staff to honour the victims.

“I do not recall anything of this magnitude with knives,” said Darryl Davies, a criminology professor at Ottawa’s Carleton University who grew up in Saskatchewan.

“It does show us that the nature of violence in Canada is shifting.”