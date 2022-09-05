News World Manhunt after 10 dead, 15 injured in stabbing rampage
Updated:
Canadian police are hunting for two suspects believed to have killed 10 people and injured at least 15 others in stabbings in the Saskatchewan province.

Police on Sunday named Damien and Myles Sanderson as the two suspects and said they were travelling in a black Nissan Rogue.

The attacks happened at multiple locations, including James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, north-east of the town of Saskatoon in the province of Saskatchewan.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Saskatchewan said it was investigating 13 crime scenes.

Police said some of the victims appeared to have been targeted by the suspects while others were attacked randomly.

There may be additional injured victims who had taken themselves to various hospitals, police said.

They urged people not to approach the suspects if they saw them, and to shelter in place.

“Do not leave a secure location. Use caution allowing others into your residence,” RCMP Saskatchewan said, urging residents not to pick up hitchhikers.

-with AAP

