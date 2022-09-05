‘Shelter in place’: Emergency declared amid hunt for stabbing killers

Live

Canadian authorities have declared a civil emergency across a wide swathe of Saskatchewan after 10 people died and 15 were wounded in a shocking stabbing spree that started in an indigenous community.

Police are hunting two suspects after Sunday’s rampage, which is among the deadliest mass killings in Canada’s modern history.

The killings were spread across 13 crime scenes in the Saskatchewan communities of James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon – and have left the small settlements devastated.

“No one in this town is ever going to sleep again. They’re going to be terrified to open their door,” one Weldon resident Ruby Works, told The Associated Press.

One of the victims has been. named as Lana Head, a mother of two, and a second as 77-year-old widower Wes Patterson.

“I collapsed and hit the ground. I’ve known him since I was just a little girl,″ Ms Works said of learning of Mr Patterson’s death.

“He didn’t do anything. He didn’t deserve this. He was a good, kind-hearted man.”

The violence prompted officials to issue a “civil emergency”, warning local residents to “take precautions.”

“To everyone in Saskatchewan, especially those in proximity to the James Smith Cree First Nation area, please shelter in place and stay safe,” Canadian Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino tweeted.

James Smith Cree Nation is an indigenous community with a population of about 3400 people largely engaged in farming, hunting and fishing. Weldon is home to about 200 people.

Both are north-east of Saskatoon, the province’s largest city.

On Sunday (local time), James Smith Cree Nation’s leaders, representing 74 First Nations in the province, declared a state of emergency in response to the “numerous murders and assault on members” of their nation.

Police named the two suspects as Damien Sanderson, 31, and Myles Sanderson, 30, providing photos and descriptions.

Damien Sanderson is described as 170 centimetres tall and weighing 70 kilograms. Myles Sanderson is said to be 185 centimetres tall and weigh 90 kilograms.

Both men have black hair and brown eyes and may be driving a black Nissan Rogue. Police said the relationship between the pair was unclear.

In May, Myles Sanderson was listed as “unlawfully at large” by Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers. There were no further details about why he was wanted.

“It appears that some of the victims may have been targeted, and some may be random. So to speak to a motive would be extremely difficult at this point in time,” Rhonda Blackmore, commanding officer of the Saskatchewan Royal Canadian Mounted Police, said.

“It is horrific what has occurred in our province today.”

Police said they also feared there were more victims yet to be found, who might have taken themselves to local hospitals.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority said multiple patients were being treated at several sites.

“A call for additional staff was issued to respond to the influx of casualties,” authority spokeswoman Anne Linemann said in an email.

The first stabbings were reported at 5.40am and within three hours police issued a province-wide dangerous persons alert. By midday, it was followed by a warning that a vehicle reportedly carrying the two suspects had been spotted in the provincial capital of Regina.

“If in the Regina area, take precautions & consider sheltering in place. Do not leave a secure location. DO NOT APPROACH suspicious persons. Do not pick up hitch hikers. Report suspicious persons, emergencies or info to 9-1-1. Do not disclose police locations,” the Royal Canadian Mounted Police tweeted.

Doreen Lees, an 89-year grandmother from Weldon, said she and her daughter thought they saw one of the men when a car drove down her street early on Sunday.

Ms Lees said the man approached and said he was hurt. He ran away after Ms Lees’ daughter said she would call for help.

“He wouldn’t show his face. He had a big jacket over his face. We asked his name and he kind of mumbled his name twice and we still couldn’t get it,” she told Indian Country Today.

“He said his face was injured so bad he couldn’t show it.”

By Sunday afternoon, there were more dangerous persons alerts in Saskatchewan’s neighbouring provinces of Alberta and Manitoba.

Despite that, Regina police chief Evan Bray said it was likely the pair had remained in the city.

“An active, focused investigation will continue until they are located and taken into custody,” he said.

The hunt for the two men escalated as fans descended on Regina for a sold-out annual Labor Day game between the Canadian Football League’s Saskatchewan Roughriders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Regina Police said they and the Mounties were working on several fronts to locate and arrest the suspects and had “deployed additional resources for public safety throughout the city, including the football game at Mosaic Stadium”.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was “shocked and devastated by the horrific attacks”.

“As Canadians, we mourn with everyone affected by this tragic violence, and with the people of Saskatchewan,” he said.

-with AAP