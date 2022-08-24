Live

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin has apologised for the behaviour of guests who partied at her house following a rock concert.

Images have emerged of two women kissing in what is reportedly the downstairs bathroom of Ms Marin’s official residence in Helsinki.

The women are topless and covering their breasts with a “Finland” sign.

“The picture is inappropriate and should not have been taken,” Ms Marin said during a press conference alongside President Sauli Niinistö.

It comes after videos of the PM dancing with friends at a private event led to questions about whether she had taken drugs.

She rejected all the allegations and underwent a test, which turned up negative on Monday.

Asked at the press conference whether national security could have been compromised during the night in question, Mr Niinistö said: “I don’t believe that anything out of the ordinary happened that night.

Ms Marin explained: “We had sauna, swam and spent time together”.

The party took place after the Ruis Rock Festival in July.

“That kind of a picture should not have been taken but otherwise, nothing extraordinary happened at the get-together,” Ms Marin added.

The pictures were posted on social media by Finnish Instagram “influencers” who were at the PM’s party.