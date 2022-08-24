News World Finland PM sorry for topless photo from party at her official residence
Updated:
Live

Finland PM sorry for topless photo from party at her official residence

Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin has apologised for the behaviour of guests who partied at her house following a rock concert.

Images have emerged of two women kissing in what is reportedly the downstairs bathroom of Ms Marin’s official residence in Helsinki.

The women are topless and covering their breasts with a “Finland” sign.

“The picture is inappropriate and should not have been taken,” Ms Marin said during a press conference alongside President Sauli Niinistö.

It comes after videos of the PM dancing with friends at a private event led to questions about whether she had taken drugs.

She rejected all the allegations and underwent a test, which turned up negative on Monday.

Asked at the press conference whether national security could have been compromised during the night in question, Mr Niinistö said: “I don’t believe that anything out of the ordinary happened that night.

Ms Marin explained: “We had sauna, swam and spent time together”.
The party took place after the Ruis Rock Festival in July.

“That kind of a picture should not have been taken but otherwise, nothing extraordinary happened at the get-together,” Ms Marin added.

The pictures were posted on social media by Finnish Instagram “influencers” who were at the PM’s party.

Topics:

Finland Instagram News Sanna Marin
Follow Us

Live News

quaden-bayles
Remember Quaden Bayles? He’s now a star on the rise, thanks to Mad Max director George Miller
isolation
Expert slams Premier’s call for COVID-19 isolation to go from seven days to five
property prices
The boom-bust myth: Why property prices may not fall as much as you think
RBA rate rises
Michael Pascoe: Which way is up for our economy? Or is it down?
Streaming
Streaming services stay close to roots with weekly releases
Lachlan Murdoch launches Federal Court defamation action against Crikey