Finland’s Prime Minister – forced to defend herself for dancing with friends – has passed a drugs test.

In a leaked video, Sanna Marin is seen singing at a private indoor gathering, moving to music and hugging other party-goers.

The footage triggered discussion among Finns about what level of revelry is appropriate for a leader.

While that debate continues on the other side of the world, Anthony Albanese became another Australian PM to revel in the glory that came with downing a pint of beer.

Mr Albanese was one of thousands at the Enmore Theatre to watch Sydney band Gang of Youths on Monday night.

The crowd began cheering when they spotted the PM – dressed in a Joy Division t-shirt – and his partner, Jodie Haydon in the stalls.

Channelling Bob Hawke, Mr Albanese stood up and obliged when the crowd turned to face the PM and chanted for him to scull. He held up his empty plastic cup, attracting a huge roar of applause.

Tests check for cocaine, cannabis

It has been a very different reception for Ms Marin in Finland where critics have questioned whether she would even be capable of making decisions if she had been drinking and dancing in her spare time.

Her many defenders have argued the commentary is unfair and sexist.

In response to the outcry and in solidarity with Ms Marin, women around the world have been sharing videos of themselves shaking hips and lip-synching.

Ms Marin herself has expressed frustration that she should have to defend herself. She voluntarily supplied her urine for testing, to prove she was just enjoying a dance and not doing anything illegal.

The test checked for amphetamines, cocaine, cannabis and opioids.

None was found, the Finnish government confirmed in a statement on Tuesday morning.

Ms Marin acknowledged she and her friends celebrated in a “boisterous way” and that she had drank alcohol. She said she was not aware of any drugs at the party.

“I hope that in the year 2022 it’s accepted that even decision makers dance, sing and go to parties,” the PM said on Friday.

“I didn’t wish for any images to be spread, but it’s up to the voters to decide what they think about it.”

The prime minister, who is married and has a four-year-old daughter, has often insisted that even though she’s in government, she’s just like anyone else her age who lets their hair down with friends and family in their leisure time.

She has previously been pictured enjoying music festivals.

“I spent the evening with friends. Partied, pretty wild, yes. Danced and sang,” she was quoted as saying by Finnish broadcaster YLE last week.

“I have not used drugs myself, or anything other than alcohol.”