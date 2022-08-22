Live

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has found himself suddenly flanked by topless women during a press event, as part of a protest calling for an embargo on Germany’s import of Russian gas during the war in Ukraine.

The two women, who had “gas embargo now” daubed across their chests, approached the chancellor during an open-door day event in the garden of his office in Berlin on Sunday (local time) and took off their tops while standing on either side of Mr Scholz.

Mr Scholz was at the Chancellery for a photo opportunity with visitors.

A dpa photographer at the scene reported that security guards immediately intervened and led the two women away. Mr Scholz remained there, continuing his photo event with other visitors.

Although Germany has issued wide-ranging sanctions on Moscow, it remains reliant on Russian gas for power and politicians have resisted calls to cut its supply over fears of a dire economic fallout.