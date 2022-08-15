Author Salman Rushdie’s life is still under threat but he remains “feisty” and maintains his sense of humour, his family says.

Zafar Rushdie said his father – the celebrated author, who was attacked on Friday – is able to speak and is breathing without a ventilator.

The author, 75, was left in a critical condition after being stabbed on stage while guest speaking at an event in New York State.

The New York Times reported Rushdie may lose an eye and has sustained nerve damage to his arm and liver.

His status is still critical.

“We are extremely relieved that yesterday he was taken off the ventilator and additional oxygen and he was able to say a few words,” Zafar Rushdie said.

“Though his life changing injuries are severe, his usual feisty and defiant sense of humour remain intact.”

He said the family was “so grateful” to the people in the audience who “bravely” leapt on to the stage to help Rushdie as he bled.

They had received an “outpouring of love and support from around the world”.