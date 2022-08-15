Author Salman Rushdie’s life is still under threat but he remains “feisty” and maintains his sense of humour, his family says.
Zafar Rushdie said his father – the celebrated author, who was attacked on Friday – is able to speak and is breathing without a ventilator.
The author, 75, was left in a critical condition after being stabbed on stage while guest speaking at an event in New York State.
The New York Times reported Rushdie may lose an eye and has sustained nerve damage to his arm and liver.
His status is still critical.
“We are extremely relieved that yesterday he was taken off the ventilator and additional oxygen and he was able to say a few words,” Zafar Rushdie said.
“Though his life changing injuries are severe, his usual feisty and defiant sense of humour remain intact.”
He said the family was “so grateful” to the people in the audience who “bravely” leapt on to the stage to help Rushdie as he bled.
They had received an “outpouring of love and support from around the world”.
Meanwhile, police are investigating an “online threat” made to JK Rowling after she tweeted her reaction to the stabbing Rushdie.
The Harry Potter author, 57, shared screenshots of a message from a user who had written ‘‘don’t worry you are next’’ in response to her tweet about Rushdie.
Tweet from @jk_rowling
Rowling had said she felt ‘‘very sick’’ after hearing the news and hoped the novelist would ‘‘be OK’’.
After sharing screenshots of the threatening tweet, she said: ‘‘To all sending supportive messages: thank you Police are involved (were already involved on other threats).’’
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: ‘‘We have received a report of an online threat being made and officers are carrying out inquiries.’
The tweet to Rowling, which came from an account in Pakistan, appeared to have been taken down by Sunday morning.
Rowling is among the authors and notable faces who have voiced their disbelief after Rushdie’s stabbing.
The Indian-born British author, 75, whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was to deliver a lecture at the Chautauqua.
The event came to a shocking halt when an audience member, named as 24-year-old New Jersey local Had Matar, allegedly stabbed Rushdie.
Since the suspect was identified, people on social media have asked if the attack was in relation to Iran’s former leader Ayatollah Khomeini issuing a fatwa calling for his death.
The call was issued following the publication of Rushdie’s book The Satanic Verses, which has been banned in Iran since 1988 as many Muslims view it as blasphemous.
The suspect is pleading not guilty to a charge of attempted murder.
-with AAP