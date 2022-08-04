News World US parade attack suspect pleads not guilty
Live

US parade attack suspect pleads not guilty

The man suspected of shooting people in Highland Park, Chicago. Photo: Chicago Police
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

The man accused of killing seven people and wounding dozens more in a shooting at a US Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago has pleaded not guilty, a week after prosecutors announced he faces 117 felony counts in the attack.

Robert E Crimo III appeared for a brief hearing on Wednesday in Lake County’s circuit court to enter a formal plea to the charges – 21 counts of first-degree murder, 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery representing those killed and wounded during the parade in Highland Park.

Crimo wore a COVID-19 face mask throughout the 10-minute arraignment and repeatedly told Judge Victoria Rossetti that he understood the charges and potential penalties he faces, including life imprisonment.

Lake County prosecutors in late July announced that a grand jury had indicted Crimo on the charges.

The prosecutors had previously filed seven murder charges against the 21-year-old in the days following the shooting.

The multiple first-degree murder charges allege Crimo intended to kill, caused death or great bodily harm and took action with a strong probability of causing death or great bodily harm on the seven people who died.

A representative for the county public defenders office, which is representing Crimo, has said the office does not comment publicly on any cases.

A lawyer with the office entered Crimo’s not guilty plea during Wednesday’s court appearance.

Prosecutors have said Crimo admitted to the shooting once police arrested him following a hours-long search for the gunman who opened fire from the rooftop of a building along the parade route.

Authorities have said the wounded range in age from eight to their 80s, including an eight-year-old boy who was paralysed from the waist down when the shooting severed his spine.

In comments delivered after the hearing, Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart declined to say whether Crimo could face additional charges and said he would not comment on whether Crimo’s parents could be charged.

Some people have questioned why Crimo’s parents apparently supported his interest in guns only months after he reportedly threatened suicide and violence.

Follow Us

Live News

COVID
COVID-19: One in 20 may have long-term loss of taste and smell
Conservative Kansas votes to protect abortion rights
Pelosi Taiwan
Why Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan puts the White House in delicate straits of diplomacy with China
mortgage
How high will interest rates go? It depends on how much we spend
Telstra
Telstra committed to building streaming services with Fetch TV buy
call the midwife
The surprising TV show of the past 25 years that beat Game of Thrones and Breaking Bad