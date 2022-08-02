CIA drone kills al-Qaeda leader in Afghanistan

Live

Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri has been killed in a CIA drone strike in Afghanistan, US officials say, in the biggest blow to the militant group since its founder Osama bin Laden was killed in 2011.

US President Joe Biden confirmed the deadly strike in an address from the White House on Tuesday morning (Australian time), saying “justice has been delivered”.

“On Saturday, at my direction, the United States successfully concluded an air strike in Kabul, Afghanistan that killed the emir of al-Qaeda,

Ayman al-Zawahiri,” he said.

“Since the United States delivered justice to bin Laden 11 years ago, al-Zawahiri has been the leader of al-Qaeda.

“From hiding, he coordinated al-Qaeda’s branches and, all around the world, including setting priorities for operational guidance that called for and inspired attacks against US targets. He made videos, including in recent weeks calling for his followers to attack the United States and our allies. Now, justice has been delivered. And this terrorist leader is no more.”

Al-Zawahiri, an Egyptian doctor and surgeon, helped co-ordinate the September 11, 2001, attacks in which four civilian planes were hijacked and slammed into the World Trade Centre’s twin towers in New York, the Pentagon near Washington and a Pennsylvania field, killing nearly 3000 people.

Afghan officials had earlier confirmed the US raid, reporting a loud explosion echoing across Kabul early on Sunday.

“A house was hit by a rocket in Sherpoor. There were no casualties as the house was empty,” Abdul Nafi Takor, spokesman of the interior ministry, said.

One Taliban source, requesting anonymity, said there were reports of at least one drone flying over Kabul that morning.

Mr Biden said US agents had tracked al-Zawahiri to downtown Kabul in recent months, after searching him for years.

“After carefully considering clear and convincing evidence of his location, I authorised a precision strike that would remove him from the

battlefield once and for all,” he said.

“This mission was carefully planned, rigorously minimising the risk of harm to other civilians. And one week ago, after being advised that the conditions were optimal, I gave the final approval to go get him. And the mission was a success.”

He said no civilians were injured in the strike, and no members of al-Zawahiri’s family were hurt.

Al-Zawahiri’s death in a CIA drone strike in the Afghanistan capital will raise questions about whether he was being given sanctuary by the Taliban following its takeover of Kabul in August 2021 as the last US-led troops were leaving Afghanistan after 20 years of war.

In a statement, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed that a strike took place and strongly condemned it, calling it a violation of “international principles”.

With other senior al-Qaeda members, al-Zawahiri is believed to have plotted the October 12, 2000, attack on the USS Cole naval vessel in Yemen, which killed 17 US sailors and injured more than 30 others, the Rewards for Justice website said.

He was indicted in the US for his role in the August 7, 1998, bombings of the US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania that killed 224 people and wounded more than 5000 others.

Both bin laden and Zawahiri had eluded capture when US-led forces toppled Afghanistan’s Taliban government in late 2001 following the September 11 attacks on the US.

Bin Laden was killed in 2011 by US forces in Pakistan.

-with AAP