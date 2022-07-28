News World Russia ‘sticking with ISS until 2028’
Live

Russia ‘sticking with ISS until 2028’

International Space Station
The International Space Station is one of the last holdouts of partnership between the US and Russia. Photo: Roscosmos Space Agency
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Russian space officials have told their US counterparts Moscow expects to remain a part of the International Space Station at least until their own outpost in orbit is built in 2028, a senior NASA official says.

Yuri Borisov, the newly appointed director-general of Russia’s space agency Roscosmos, surprised NASA on Tuesday by announcing Moscow intended to end the longstanding space station partnership “after 2024”.

Kathy Lueders, NASA’s space operations chief, said in an interview Russian officials later on Tuesday told the US space agency Roscosmos would remain in the partnership as Russia works to get its planned orbital outpost, named ROSS, up and running.

“We’re not getting any indication at any working level that anything’s changed,” Ms Lueders told Reuters on Wednesday, adding that NASA’s relations with Roscosmos remain “business as usual”.

The space station, a science laboratory spanning the size of a football field and orbiting some 400 kilometres above earth, has been continuously occupied for more than two decades under a US-Russian led partnership that also includes Canada, Japan and 11 European countries.

It offers one of the last holdouts of co-operation between Washington and Moscow, though its fate has been called into question since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

A formal agreement to extend Russia’s participation beyond 2024 has not yet been made.

NASA, Russia and the station’s other partners plan to discuss the prospect of extending each other’s presence on the laboratory to 2030 during a periodic meeting on Friday of the board that oversees the station’s management, Ms Lueders said.

Roscosmos published on its website on Wednesday an interview with Vladimir Solovyov, the flight director for the space station’s Russian segment, who was quoted as saying Russia must remain on the station until ROSS is operating.

“We, of course, need to continue operating the ISS until we create a more or less tangible backlog for ROSS,” Mr Solovyov said.

“We must take into account that if we stop manned flights for several years, then it will be very difficult to restore what has been achieved.”

The American and Russian segments of the space station were deliberately built to be intertwined and technically interdependent.

– AAP

Follow Us

Live News

recession inflation reserve bank alan kohler
Alan Kohler: The Reserve Bank is a renovator’s delight
Travel
‘It’s nuts’: War and understaffing pushes up airfares – with no end in sight
Scientists warn time running out to stop monkeypox spread
commonwealth games
Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games: How to watch the opening ceremony and all sports live
Dr Chalmers will sound a grim warning in a statement to Parliament.
Treasurer warns of economic blow worth billions – and it has already started
inflation
‘Inflation spiral’: Price rises broaden as households face supermarket squeeze