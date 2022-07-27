Live

A live debate between the two candidates vying to succeed Boris Johnson as British prime minister has come to a sudden halt when there was a loud crash in the studio.

The debate, which was being hosted by Talk TV and the Sun newspaper, cut away after a loud bang, with one candidate Liz Truss looking visibly concerned.

The debate was between Ms Truss and Rishi Sunak.

PA reported that journalists at the event were told there had been a medical issue not a security alert, and the debate would go back on air if possible.