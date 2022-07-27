News World Loud crash ends British PM candidates’ debate
Updated:
Live

Loud crash ends British PM candidates’ debate

It’s believed the noise during Liz Truss’ debate answer was host Kate McCann fainting. Photo: Getty
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

A live debate between the two candidates vying to succeed Boris Johnson as British prime minister has come to a sudden halt when there was a loud crash in the studio.

The debate, which was being hosted by Talk TV and the Sun newspaper, cut away after a loud bang, with one candidate Liz Truss looking visibly concerned.

The debate was between Ms Truss and Rishi Sunak.

PA reported that journalists at the event were told there had been a medical issue not a security alert, and the debate would go back on air if possible.

Follow Us

Live News

vape
Federal health department sues online vape shop amid wider crackdown
long covid
Hair loss and lower libido among 62 long COVID symptoms
Supermarket
‘Need, not want’: IGA targets shoppers on a budget with new supermarket Supa Valu
bushfire climate change
Talking about the weather, it’s time our politicians faced up to the inconvenient truth
inflation
‘Dangerous’: ATO hands out $5.7 billion in tax refunds in July as inflation soars
The block
Trouble in paradise no more. The Block overcomes ‘massive’ rural challenge amid trade, supply issues