Ivana Trump has been laid to rest in a gold casket and farewelled at a funeral in New York.

Ms Trump’s ex-husband, former US president Donald Trump, and their children and grandchildren gathered at a Catholic church in Manhattan on Thursday morning (Australian time).

Mr Trump’s wife Melania and their son Baron were also at the service, slipping in via a side door with Mr Trump while other family members stood together outside before following the casket into the church.

“It was an elegant and wonderful send-off for Ivana Trump,” mourner, publicist R Couri Hay, told The Guardian.

“The church was blanketed in red flowers, red roses – Ivana’s favourite flowers. It was majestic, it was sober.

Ms Trump, 73, died on July 14 after falling down the stairs of her Upper East Side home.

Mr Trump announced her death on social media, describing his former wife as “a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life”.

“Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr, Ivanka, and Eric.

“She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her.”

During their 15 years of marriage, Ivana and Donald were a 1980s power couple, and Ms Trump had managed one of her husband’s Atlantic City casinos.

Their marriage ended in a messy, public divorce after Mr Trump had an affair with the woman who would become his next wife, Marla Maples.

But in recent years, the former spouses had been on good terms. Ms Trump wrote in a 2017 book that they spoke about once a week.

Her death came during a fraught time for the Trump family.

Two of her children, Donald Jr and Ivanka, as well as the former president are due to appear for questioning a New York state civil investigation into the family’s business practices.

The New York attorney-general’s office agreed to postpone the depositions because of Ms Trump’s death.