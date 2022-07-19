Live

Prince Harry has told the United Nations leaders must act against a “global assault on democracy and freedom” which he says has worsened a “painful year in a painful decade”.

The Duke of Sussex appeared to be referring to the overturning of the Roe v Wade ruling when he spoke about the “rolling back of constitutional rights” in his new home country, the United States.

“How many of us feel battered, helpless, in the face of a seemingly endless stream of disasters and devastation?” he said, in his keynote speech to the general assembly in New York.

The Duke’s address marked Nelson Mandela International Day, a day celebrating the legacy of the South African leader.

Harry said Mr Mandela was an inspiration for him, “not only a man of conscience” but a “man of action”. “We can find meaning and purpose in the struggle,” he said, remarking on the issues facing people across the globe, including COVID-19 and the war on Ukraine. “We can wear our principles as armor. Heed the advice Mandela once gave his son, to never give up the battle even in the darkest hour, and find hope where we have the courage to seek it.”

Harry was accompanied by his wife Meghan, whom he referred to as his “soulmate”.

The speech has already attracted controversy, with critics writing that the prince’s words sounded inauthentic and as if he were just echoing his wife’s views.