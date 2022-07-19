Live

Ouf! C’est presque fini!

Or is it?

Meteorologists here in southwest France are predicting we will have some mid-night relief from this unbearable “canicule” (that’s French for way too bloody hot).

The drop in temperature probably won’t last long, however – and, anyway, the news is little comfort for the thousands of evacuees crammed into school halls and worried their homes are about to be razed by bushfires.

More than a dozen heat records fell on Monday in what one meteorologist described as France’s “heat apocalypse”.

As I write this from Bordeaux, it’s going on 10pm and still up over 40C. It feels like twice that, inside.

How many of us Australians have thought Europeans and Brits were over-reacting to the forecasts we consider commonplace at home in summer. Oh you’re worried about taking the Tube? So cute!

Now I must eat my words.

These places are not designed for this. I am not designed for this.

Beautiful as the architecture is, the stone and concrete radiates the heat.

There’s no escape.

Unlike at home, I can’t find a clean river to swim in or walk to the beach.

And where are all the trees?

There’s not a bubbler in sight, either.

The best free option is the Mirror d’Eau (Water Mirror) – a giant slab of granite filled with water, about two centimetres deep.

It’s the world’s largest reflection pool and proudly tooted as one of the city’s most Instagrammable meeting places.

It will have to do. We dip our feet in as the last of the scorching sun glows through a thick blanket of smoke; a reminder that some 25,000 people are without homes tonight.

In Spain, 1000 people have died of heat-related illness and fires have so far killed at least two.

“Evidently, climate change kills,” Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said. “It kills people, kills our ecosystem, the biodiversity”.

The worst is yet to come for Brits suffering from the same heatwave.

There, the Met Office is predicting the hottest day on record on Tuesday and crews are preparing for more fires.

On Monday, train services were cut, schools closed and ambulance crews braced for a rise in emergency calls. Luton airport had to shutdown.