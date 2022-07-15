Ivana Trump, first wife of Donald Trump, dies age 73

Live

Donald Trump’s first wife Ivana Trump, 73, has died, the former US president says.

“I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City,” Mr Trump said in a post on the social medial platform Truth Social early on Friday (Australian time).

The couple married in 1977 and divorced in 1992.

They had three children together: Donald Jr, Ivanka and Eric.

In a statement to American ABC, the family paid tribute to the matriarch.

“Our mother was an incredible woman – a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend,” they said.

“Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination.

“She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and 10 grandchildren.”

ABC News reports that Manhattan paramedics responded to a call to attend a cardiac arrest.

They found a 73-year-old woman in the Upper East Side apartment, where Ms Trump lived, just after 12.30pm Thursday (local time).

Mr Trump posted that his former wife was a “wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life”.

“Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric,” he wrote.

“She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her.”

Neither the Trump family statement nor the post from the former president mentioned the cause of Ms Trump’s death.

A former model who once trained for the Czechoslovakian junior national ski team, Ms Trump played a role in building up the Trump media image in the 1980s, when they were one of New York City’s most prominent power couples.

Their divorce, which came after Mr Trump’s highly publicised affair with Marla Maples, whom he later married, was fodder for the New York tabloids.

While Mr Trump took the credit for his early success breaking into the highly competitive Manhattan real estate market, his then wife played an important role in building the family business soon after their marriage, the New York Times reported.

She worked alongside her husband in developing Trump Tower, his signature building on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, and other high-profile projects such as the Trump Taj Mahal Casino Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey, the NY Times said.

Ms Trump was the vice-president for interior design for the Trump Organisation and managed the historic Plaza Hotel, which Mr Trump acquired in 1988, all while raising their three children.