Ukraine sacks a slather of its envoys to European nations

The leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Romania have meet Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv in June. Photo: AP
In a move that has sparked speculation within Europe’s diplomatic community, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has dismissed Kyiv’s ambassador to Germany and other senior envoys

In a decree that gave no reason for the move, he announced the sacking of Ukraine’s ambassadors to Germany, India, Czech Republic, Norway and Hungary.

It was not immediately clear if Zelenskiy wasn’t happy with their efforts to garner international support and, in particular,  military aid, but it is widely acknowledged that had been the Kiev government’s explicit instruction.

Kyiv’s relationship with Germany, which is heavily reliant on Russian energy supplies and also Europe’s biggest economy, has been a particular sensitive matter.

The two capitals are currently at odds over a German-made turbine undergoing maintenance in Canada. Germany wants Ottawa to return the turbine to Russian natural gas giant Gazprom to pump gas to Europe.

Kyiv has urged Canada to keep the turbine, saying that shipping it to Russia would be a violation of sanctions imposed on Moscow.

