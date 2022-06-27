Live

Young people who were drinking and dancing during a night out have been found dead – “with no visible wounds” – at a pub in South Africa.

Police have so far confirmed 22 bodies were on the floor of the Enyobeni Tavern in a coastal town called East London, in East Cape Provence, on Sunday morning.

The victims, aged between 18 and 20, had reportedly been celebrating their end of year exams.

Without providing a cause of death, province premier Oscar Mabuyane condemned the “unlimited consumption of liquor”.

“You can’t just trade in the middle of society like this and think that young people are not going to experiment,” Mr Mabuyane told reporters at the scene.

The same town was the scene of social media furore last month after a mother was photographed removing her underage child from a venue.

Since the mysterious deaths were revealed, parents have drawn links between the two incidents.

Witnesses posted footage of a crowded night club before the discovery of the victims whose bodies were found laying across the floor and slumped at tables.

Nightclub owner Siyakhangela Ndevu told local media eNCA that he had been called to the scene early on Sunday morning.

“I am still uncertain about what really happened, but when I was called in the morning I was told the place was too full and that some people were trying to force their way into the tavern,” he said.